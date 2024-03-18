Lok Sabha polls: Goa to vote in one phase on May 7

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Election Commission said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Goa will be held in one phase May 7. Goa has a total of two Lok Sabha constituencies- North Goa and South Goa

The state has two Lok Sabha seats, with two major parties BJP and Congress. BJP will be renominating Shripad Naik in the upcoming polls. He is the Member of Parliament from North Goa constituency, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2014 elections the BJP emerged as the winner, clinching both the seats, however, in the 2019 election, INC won one seat, and BJP one.