Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka: Will seek people's support in Basveshwara's name, says K S Eshwarappa

Shivamogga: Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa reiterated that he would contest as an independent candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha segment, and there is no change in his stand.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said the party is under the control of one family, and workers are literally struggling in the state. In order to protect the party, he has decided to be in the electoral battle, he added.

Eshwarappa said he would seek support from voters in Jagajyothi Basveshwara's name.

Objecting to the elevation of Shikaripur MLA B Y Vijayendra to state BJP President post, Eshwarappa said, "the party high command should have given state BJP president post to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is also lingayat. As far as Vokkaliga is concerned, C T Ravi was there and for backward class, I should have been offered the post. One of these three persons should have been made the party head in Karnataka. But B Y Vijayendra, son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, was given the president post in Karnataka."