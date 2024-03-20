Lok Sabha polls: Madhya Pradesh to vote in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13

Phase 1 - (April 19): Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara
Phase 2 - (April 26): Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul
Phase 3 - (May 7): Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh
Phase 4 (May 13): Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.
The other six phases for the elections are on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Chandigarh will be held on May 25 and June 1, respectively.