Lok Sabha Polls: Mumbai can make & break things for alliances

With a population comprising richest-of-the-rich and poorest-of-the-poor besides a thriving cosmopolitan middle-class, the financial capital of Mumbai often throws up surprising results.

Legends, stalwarts and celebrities have gone to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai, often referred to as ‘Urbs Prima in Indis’, ‘Maximum City’, ‘City of Dreams’.

Part of the coastal Konkan belt, Mumbai comprises six seats in Lok Sabha: Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South, spread over two districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body, is one of the biggest in India and the richest whose budget is bigger than some smaller states.

Mumbai goes to polls in fifth phase on 20 May, the final phase of polling in Maharashtra. Earlier, the results seemed balanced, however, post delimitation in 2008, when the fight became between the Congress-NCP Democratic Front and Shiv Sena-BJP saffron alliance, the results were one-sided.

In 2009, Congress-NCP alliance swept all the seats, with Congress winning 5 segments and NCP 1. After the saffron wave, in 2014 as well as in 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena managed to oust the grand old party, winning 3 segments each in both the election years.