Lok Sabha Polls | Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla, Aga Syed Ruhullah from Srinagar

After months of suspense, National Conference (NC) on Friday nominated former chief minister Omar Abdullah as its candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir, where he is set to face a formidable challenge from People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone.

The NC also nominated influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah as its candidate for Srinagar parliamentary seat where he will face challenge from PDP’s young leader Waheed Parra.

Addressing a presser here, the NC chief Farooq Abdullah said that the party high command has decided that Omar will contest from north Kashmir while Ruhullah will be the candidate for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar said this time, their fight is not against any individual. “In north Kashmir, my fight is not against any candidate, my fight is with those powers which are behind that candidate,” he said in a direct reference to Sajjad Lone, the separatist-turned-mainstream politician.