Lok Sabha polls: Once again amidst summer heat

New Delhi: With the seven-phase Lok Sabha poll occurring at the peak of the summer, weather scientists have advised political parties to factor in the impacts of rising temperatures while campaigning outdoors and conducting big rallies.
The April 19 to June 1 polls are likely to witness an above-normal number of heatwave days in most parts of the country, barring a few pockets in the western Himalayas, north-east and peninsular India.
“Weather has been kept in mind while preparing the schedule,” said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The EC had held consultations with the India Meteorological Department before finalising the schedule.
According to the IMD, the duration of the heatwave could be six to 15 days longer than average. The rise in temperature may start around Holi (March 25), when parts of central India, Vidarbha, north Karnataka, and Rayalaseema regions will experience above-normal temperatures. The temperature will further rise in April and May.
“There will be spells of heatwaves because of the combined impact of El Nino and rising temperatures because of global warming. It will be better to do the canvassing and rallies in the morning and evening and not venturing out between 12 pm-4 pm when the exposure to heatwaves will be maximum,” KJ Ramesh, former IMD chief, told DH.
Traditionally, polls in India used to happen either in the winter or in the spring until 2004, when the then-prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, decided to dissolve the Lok Sabha eight months in advance and went to polls in April–May. Subsequently, four Lok Sabha polls were held amidst the heat and dust.
With the Indian subcontinent emerging as a “hotspot” of extreme heat waves owing to global warming, studies have documented the deaths of thousands due to extreme heat events. In cities, there is an additional contributor in the form of “urban heat island” effects.
In coastal areas and places that received a spell of rain, humidity adds to the heat factor, making lives difficult not only for politicians campaigning for the vote but also for people attending the rallies.
“Election campaigns, rallies, and the election process itself should be planned with the heat impacts factored in. The IMD will be disseminating heatwave forecasts, which should be watched daily,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.
Last year, 14 people died in a heat stroke episode in Maharashtra while taking part in an award function involving senior leaders.
