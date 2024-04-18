Lok Sabha polls: Supreme Court asks Election Commission to allay apprehension on EVMs functioning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to allay any apprehension with regard to electoral process and functioning of EVMs and VVPATs.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta sought to know the whole process of voting and counting through EVMs, while hearing a plea for raising VVPATs counts to 100 per cent.
"What we wanted either you or some officer should allay all apprehensions of those inside the court room or those outside...it is an electoral process, there has to be some sanctity. Let nobody have any apprehension that something which is not expected is being done," the bench said.
"You tell us the whole process how candidates representatives are involved and how tampering is prevented," the bench asked Nitesh Vyas, Deputy EC.
The court also sought to know if there has been any mismatch between VVPATs and EVMs.
"What is the harm if a voter is handed over a slip that he has cast as his vote," the bench asked.
The officer said it may affect secrecy of votes and may also result in deliberate mischief.
At the outset, the court asked senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Election Commission to cross check an allegation that the BJP candidate got extra votes during the mock polls in Kasargod district of Kerala.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, referred to a news report that four EVMs and VVPATs recorded one extra vote for BJP during the mock poll.
The court asked Singh to cross check the matter.
In the after lunch session, the EC official claimed the news report was examined and it was found to be false.
After hearing the official, the bench said, "There seems to be some disconnect between what you are telling us and what is available in public domain, that needs to be bridged as voters' trust and integrity of the entire mechanism is to be maintained."
The officer explained the process of voting and casting of votes through EVMs which comprised of control unit, ballot unit and VVPATs.
The plea sought complete count of VVPAT slips in elections as opposed to the current practice of verification of only five randomly selected EVMs through VVPAT paper slips.
The first phase of voting on 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union territories for Lok Sabha 2024 polls is scheduled to begin on April 19.
