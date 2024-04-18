Lok Sabha polls: Supreme Court asks Election Commission to allay apprehension on EVMs functioning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to allay any apprehension with regard to electoral process and functioning of EVMs and VVPATs.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta sought to know the whole process of voting and counting through EVMs, while hearing a plea for raising VVPATs counts to 100 per cent.

"What we wanted either you or some officer should allay all apprehensions of those inside the court room or those outside...it is an electoral process, there has to be some sanctity. Let nobody have any apprehension that something which is not expected is being done," the bench said.