Lok Sabha Polls: Sikkim to vote in single phase on April 19

The Lok Sabha elections in Sikkim be held in a single phase on April 19, counting of votes will take place on June 2.
Sikkim has only one Lok Sabha constituency.
SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 12,433 votes, securing 1,66,922 votes.
Assembly polls for the state will also be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections.
The voting for the 32-member Sikkim assembly will be held in a single phase. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 17 seats, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won 15.
The Sikkim Democratic Front released a list of candidates for six Assembly seats; former CM Pawan Kumar Chamling from Namchi-Singhithang, former minister Hissey Lachungpa from Lachen-Mangan, Gnawong Chopel Lepcha from Kabi-Lungchok and Sonam Gyatso Lepcha from Dzongu.
On the other side, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is yet to finalise its candidates for the polls. A few days ago, the party in a statement noted that fake candidate lists are being circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp.
"Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party has not issued any official candidate list, as our parliamentary board is yet to be formed," SKM said.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.
The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the polls will kick off on April 19. The other six phases are on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19 and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.
(Published 19 March 2024, 06:51 IST)