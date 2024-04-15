Lok Sabha polls: TMC to release manifesto in 5 languages, including Santali Oi Chiki, Nepali

As per the 2011 Census, there were a total of 1,161,807 speakers of various Nepali languages in West Bengal. Gorkhas constitute 46 per cent of population in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and around seven per cent in Jalpaiguri.

Darjeeling has witnessed bouts of violence since the '80s over the demand for a separate state of 'Gorkhaland'. The most recent one happened in 2017 and lasted 104 days, leaving behind a trail of destruction.