Lok Sabha polls: Will BJP alliance make inroads at the cost of AIADMK in southern Tamil Nadu?

In Tirunelveli, the primary fight seems to be between Robert Bruce (Congress) and Nainar Nagendran (BJP), a popular leader in the area after having been in AIADMK for a long time, while in Kanyakumari, the electoral battle is clearly divided on religious lines with Congress’ Vijay Vasanth, a Hindu much like BJP’s Pon Radhakrishnan, is fighting for a second term.

Dr S Samuel Asir Raj, Professor & Head, Department of Sociology, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli told DH that the BJP has been working on enlisting the support of Hindu Nadars and Maravars for a very long time and Nagendran joining the party made things easy.

“The BJP will succeed in harvesting more votes from the Nadars and Maravars due to the DMK’s insufficient response during the recent floods. In the long-term, a section of the Nadars had always been with the BJP and the feudal mentality of Maravars is helping them come closer to the party. But the BJP faces a problem in the Dalit votes,” Raj said.

‘Dalit votes to go to DMK’

The professor said a major chunk of the Dalit votes are likely to go to the DMK, thanks to its alliance with VCK, while the BJP’s outreach to DVK through John Pandian, the alliance’s candidate in Tenkasi, and its former ally K Krishnasamy, hasn’t worked in its favour so far.

“Moreover, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari have a large number of government employees and these people are more inclined towards the DMK, in general,” he added.