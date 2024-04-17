Lok Sabha Polls: Winning may not be an uphill task for Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): The presence of a medical doctor, managing director of a bone and joint treatment centre and a DMK leader seeking re-election makes the contest in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency a keenly watched one.

Environmental concerns over the copper smelter plant and the apprehension of fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities are also among the numerous issues in this constituency.

Though DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, seeking re-election, is making a hectic bid to build public ire against the BJP government, her contenders accuse the DMK of not reaching out to all the families affected by the devastating floods in December 2023.

A section of the public too feel they have not received any succour from the state government when they were marooned.

"I did not receive any help from the government after I lost my house and also my livelihood to the floods. So, I may think twice before voting for the DMK," says Pakiamma, a daily wage earner, from Thoothukudi, which is also known as Tuticorin or Pearl City.

The devastating floods had crippled life and affected agriculture and industries. And to make matters worse, power supply could not be restored in many areas for several days.

"The Thoothukudi Corporation areas would not have been affected by the floods had the drainage and stormwater drains been functional," NTK's central district secretary Velraj told this correspondent.

Velraj, who campaigns for his party candidate Rowena Ruth Jane blames both the Dravadian parties that alternately ruled the state for failing to address the issue.

Jane, a doctor by profession, has assured to take steps to provide housing for the poor in the constituency.