LS polls 2024: Sunita Kejriwal likely to campaign for AAP in Gujarat

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal is likely to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha polls, sources said on Tuesday.

The party is likely to announce its list of star campaigners for Gujarat later in the day.

"She is likely to campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat," a party source said. Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar.