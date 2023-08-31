M K Stalin to launch podcast series to expose BJP





“DMK is a grand old party which is nearing 75 years of its existence. It is the third largest party in the Indian Parliament. We are a fraternity shaped by C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, who have left an indelible mark on the Indian political landscape. The times we live in have entrusted us to speak for all of India,” Stalin said in the social media post.



Predicting that the BJP will face a defeat in 2024, Stalin said there is a need to look at how the BJP has ruined the country over the years. “How are we going to build an egalitarian, and harmonious India in the future? I am going to talk about these in a podcast series. Shall we title it ‘Speaking for India’?” he asked.



The social media teaser came on a day Stalin was to leave for Mumbai to participate in the meeting of I.N.D.I.A. alliance.