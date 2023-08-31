M K Stalin to launch podcast series to expose BJP

Launching his campaign for the 2024 general elections on social media, DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday announced that he was starting a podcast series to be known as ‘Speaking for India’ to “expose” how the BJP has “ruined” the country and share his thoughts on how to build a “harmonious society”.
“Wait for this voice from the South,” Stalin said in a social media post, teasing the launch of his podcast series. The podcast will be translated i nto English and several Indian languages to reach a larger audience ahead of the 2024 elections with the DMK playing a pivotal role in bringing all Opposition parties against the BJP.
Stalin, who has been consistent in his opposition to the BJP since he took over as DMK President in 2018, said he has been sharing his views in the form of Q&A under a video series called 'Ungalil Oruvan' (One Amongst You).
“DMK is a grand old party which is nearing 75 years of its existence. It is the third largest party in the Indian Parliament. We are a fraternity shaped by C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, who have left an indelible mark on the Indian political landscape. The times we live in have entrusted us to speak for all of India,” Stalin said in the social media post.
Predicting that the BJP will face a defeat in 2024, Stalin said there is a need to look at how the BJP has ruined the country over the years. “How are we going to build an egalitarian, and harmonious India in the future? I am going to talk about these in a podcast series. Shall we title it ‘Speaking for India’?” he asked.
The social media teaser came on a day Stalin was to leave for Mumbai to participate in the meeting of I.N.D.I.A. alliance.