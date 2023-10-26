Assembly Elections 2023 highlights: Congress releases third list of 19 candidates for Rajasthan polls

As we inch closer to the polls, the political contest in Rajasthan took a new turn after the ED conducted raids against the state Congress chief and summoned Ashok Gehlot's son. Telangana, meanwhile, is seeing a political slugfest, with BRS, BJP, and Congress targeting each other. In the northeast, 3,000 police personnel, over 5,000 central forces are to be deployed for Assembly polls in Mizoram. Here are today's highlights from the build-up the polls.