Assembly Elections 2023 highlights: Congress releases third list of 19 candidates for Rajasthan polls
As we inch closer to the polls, the political contest in Rajasthan took a new turn after the ED conducted raids against the state Congress chief and summoned Ashok Gehlot's son. Telangana, meanwhile, is seeing a political slugfest, with BRS, BJP, and Congress targeting each other. In the northeast, 3,000 police personnel, over 5,000 central forces are to be deployed for Assembly polls in Mizoram. Here are today's highlights from the build-up the polls.
ED raids happen wherever elections are held: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Congress workers hold protest outside the party office in Bhopal over ticket distribution for Madhya Pradesh elections
Madhya Pradesh people want freedom from the 18 years of BJP's rule, says Bhagwant Mann
No Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in poll-bound states till Dec 5, EC tells Modi govt
The Election Commission on Thursday asked the government not to carry out the proposed Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, its mega outreach programme on schemes and initiatives, in the five election-bound states till December 5.
EC issues notice to Assam CM Sarma for 'Akbar' remarks during Chhattisgarh poll campaign
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks targeting Chhattisgarh's lone Muslim minister Mohammad Akbar during the assembly poll campaign last week.
Congress releases third list of 19 candidates for Rajasthan polls
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia takes a dig at Kamal Nath over latter's Ram Mandir statement
Earlier, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath had asked if the Ram Mandir belonged to the BJP.
Earlier, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath had asked if the Ram Mandir belonged to the BJP.
‘Chaddi gang’ of BRS, AIMIM, BJP will form alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Revanth Reddy
Drawing a parallel with the BJP and JD(S) entering into an alliance after Karnataka polls, Congress on Thursday said BRS, AIMIM and the saffron party may be fighting separately in Telangana to cut into its votes but the “chaddi gang” will come together in a coalition before the Lok Sabha elections.
Cong workers protest outside ED office in Jaipur over raids against state party chief

Timing, purpose of ED raids in poll-bound Rajasthan questionable, says Sachin Pilot

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel opened market of religious conversion in state to weaken Sanatan Dharma: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hit out at his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, accusing him of opening a 'big market of religious conversion' in the state to weaken Sanatan Dharma.
Addressing a public rally in Mahasamund city in the poll-bound state, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader urged people to elect the BJP in Chhattisgarh so that a double-engine government can work for its development.