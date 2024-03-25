Mahagathbandhan on the verge of collapse in Bihar?

“Kanhaiya is one leader who could infuse a new lease of life into the Congress which has been virtually ‘captured’ by the RJD. This is precisely why Kanhaiya got the Lalu boot. But in the process, Lalu has harmed the Congress immensely by denying winnable seats and giving hopeless ones in the name of alliance,” lamented the Congress leader, citing Tariq Anwar’s subtle threat that “if asked to bend too much (read: raw deal by Lalu), the alliance with the RJD may break too.”