Maharashtra all set to vote today; Jharkhand's election battle heads to second round

In Maharashtra, the elections are crucial for both the ‘Mahayuti’ consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP and ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ or MVA comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). The Mahayuti seeks to retain power while MVA is hoping to avenge the fall of their government.
The JMM-led I.N.D.I.A bloc in Jharkhand is also hoping to return to power but the BJP is banking on a high-octane Hindutva campaign to oust them.
Among the bypolls, the nine seats in Uttar Pradesh are keenly fought between Samajwadi Party and BJP along with RLD. With Akali Dal keeping away from polls, Congress is trying to keep its supremacy in three of the four seats it won last time.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Published 19 November 2024, 14:32 IST