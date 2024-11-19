Maharashtra all set to vote today; Jharkhand's election battle heads to second round

In Maharashtra, the elections are crucial for both the ‘Mahayuti’ consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP and ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ or MVA comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). The Mahayuti seeks to retain power while MVA is hoping to avenge the fall of their government.

The JMM-led I.N.D.I.A bloc in Jharkhand is also hoping to return to power but the BJP is banking on a high-octane Hindutva campaign to oust them.

Among the bypolls, the nine seats in Uttar Pradesh are keenly fought between Samajwadi Party and BJP along with RLD. With Akali Dal keeping away from polls, Congress is trying to keep its supremacy in three of the four seats it won last time.