Maharashtra Congress start Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparation; division-level meets to begin from tomorrow

Mumbai: Even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is undertaking 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra unit of the party has commenced preparations for elections and will hold division-level meetings from tomorrow.

The top leadership of the party will be present at the meetings in Konkan, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has made preparations for a series of meetings that would commence on Thursday.

The meeting of Amravati division will be held in Amravati on January 18, Nagpur division meeting will be held at Gadchiroli on January 20, Western Maharashtra meeting will be in Pune on January 23, Konkan division meeting will be organised in Bhiwandi on January 24, North Maharashtra division meeting in Dhule on January 27 and Marathwada meeting will be held at Latur on January 29.

These meetings will be held in the presence of the newly appointed state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and under the chairmanship of state president Nana Patole.

These meetings will be held in two sessions and senior leaders like Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee Member Ashok Chavan, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former Chief Ministers Sushil Kumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan, Legislative Council Group Leader Satej Bunty Patil, State Working President and Congress Working Committee member Chandrakant Handore, MLAs Yashomati Thakur, Praniti Shinde, Working President Arif Naseem Khan, Basavaraj Patil and Kunal Patil along with other party workers will attend.

These meetings will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won two and one seats, respectively.