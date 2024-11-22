Maharashtra, Jharkhand election results likely to set tone for Parliament's winter session

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi or the I.N.D.I.A bloc is hoping to avenge the usurping of power by the BJP-led Mahayuti or the NDA after splitting Shiv Sena and NCP. However, exit polls have not been kind to the grouping with most of them giving the BJP coalition a clear edge. MVA consists of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Pawar).

Whichever the results go in the western state, it would be interesting to see who would be the Chief Minister. In Mahayuti, Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena wants a second shot at power while Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is also a claimant.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray is the main claimant in MVA while Congress has not thrown its towel in the race for Chief Minister if the coalition wins. The Maharashtra results will also decide whether Thackeray or Shinde and Sharad Pawar or his nephew Ajit Pawar, who has sided with BJP, has the last laugh.