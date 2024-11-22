Maharashtra, Jharkhand election results likely to set tone for Parliament's winter session

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi or the I.N.D.I.A bloc is hoping to avenge the usurping of power by the BJP-led Mahayuti or the NDA after splitting Shiv Sena and NCP. However, exit polls have not been kind to the grouping with most of them giving the BJP coalition a clear edge. MVA consists of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Pawar).
Whichever the results go in the western state, it would be interesting to see who would be the Chief Minister. In Mahayuti, Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena wants a second shot at power while Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is also a claimant.
Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray is the main claimant in MVA while Congress has not thrown its towel in the race for Chief Minister if the coalition wins. The Maharashtra results will also decide whether Thackeray or Shinde and Sharad Pawar or his nephew Ajit Pawar, who has sided with BJP, has the last laugh.
Similarly in Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA is hoping to prevent the JMM-led I.N.D.I.A bloc from returning to power for another five years. If I.N.D.I.A returns to power, exit polls are not enthusiastic, JMM’s Hemant Soren will continue for a second term while the BJP has not revealed its cards so far.
The prominent bypoll fight is for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, where Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut. Congress says her victory is assured and the question is only about the margin. The second Lok Sabha seat where bypoll was conducted is Nanded. Both seats are held by Congress.
Nine Assembly seats are headed for bypolls in UP and a poor show like in the Lok Sabha bypolls may raise trouble for Adityanath. Samajwadi Party is contesting all the nine seats and hopes to retain five sitting seats and wrest one or two from the BJP.
Out of 48 Assembly seats that went to bypolls, BJP has 13, Congress 12, Trinamool Congress 5, Samajwadi Party 4 and RJD and Sikkim Kranti Morcha two each and AAP one. SKM won two seats in Sikkim unopposed.
