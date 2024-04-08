Modi-Shah's 'political and ideological ancestors' supported British, Muslim League: Kharge defends Congress manifesto

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a counter-attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments that the grand old party's manifesto had the impressions of Muslim League. Kharge said that the RSS has started remembering its "best friend" as BJP's electoral graph is "plunging day-by-day".
His comments came after Modi reiterated in election rallies that Congress's manifesto released on Friday had been influenced by the Muslim League.
In his retort, Kharge recalled that Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasada Mukherjee being part of coalition governments in pre-independent India in some provinces.
Modi-Shah's political and ideological ancestors supported the British and Muslim League against the Indians in the Freedom Struggle.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 8, 2024
Even today, they are invoking the Muslim League against the 'Congress Nyay Patra' guided and shaped according to the aspirations, needs and…
Congress sources view the latest attack on the party as an attempt by the BJP to “divert attention” and bring “divisive” agenda back.
Sources said the party has decided to take it head on by “exposing” the BJP.
In a post on 'X', the Congress president accused Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda of "spreading falsehood about the Congress manifesto" that is "guided and shaped" by the "aspirations, needs and demands of common Indians".
He said Modi-Shah's "political and ideological ancestors" supported the British and Muslim League against the Indians in the freedom struggle and opposed Mahatma Gandhi's call for Quit India in 1942, which was the movement chaired by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
Kharge also reminded the BJP leaders that everyone knows how Syama Prasad Mukherjee formed his governments in Bengal, Sindh and NWFP in the 1940s in coalition with the Muslim League.
"Did Shyama Prasad Mukherjee not write to the then British Governor about how the Quit India movement of 1942 can be "combated" and how the Congress should be suppressed? And for this, he said that "Indians have to trust the British" ? Modi-Shah and their Nominated President are today spreading falsehood about the Congress manifesto," he said.
"There is a stink of RSS in Modi ji's speeches, BJP's electoral graph is plunging day by day, therefore the RSS has started remembering its best friend-the Muslim League ! There is only one truth - The Congress's Nyay Patra reflects the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore people of India. Their combined strength will put an end to Modi-ji's 10 years of injustice."
Addressing a press conference, Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate said the Congress manifesto created "panic" and as the BJP is not crossing the figure of 180, the love for Muslim League has increased.
"After being in power for ten years, when the country is at the brink of elections and the Prime Minister has to show his report card and ask for votes, he is nervous. He has again come back to his same cliched Hindu-Muslim script," she said.
“Modi-ji is so nervous, so scared, so afraid that due to his upcoming defeat, he is again talking nonsense. The media, experts and even our opponents have to admit that this Nyayapatra is an excellent blueprint for the future - encompassing every section of the society - it is this comprehensive approach that the country needs today," she added.