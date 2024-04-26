Man booked for clicking photo of EVM after casting vote in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A voter has been booked for sharing a photo of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and attempting to influence people in Karnataka's Mangaluru.

According to the police, between 7 am and 10 am, a voter after casting his vote, took a picture of EVM and later shared it on a WhatsApp group. The picture was shared multiple times across various platforms. Following which, a joint investigation was conducted by the Flying Squad Team (FST) and the police, and an FIR has been filed for unduly influencing the election process and violating official orders that prohibit use of mobile phone inside polling booths.