Man-of-the-season: BJP once again falls back on 'Yediyurappa factor' to deliver for party in Karnataka

The octogenarian, who has already announced his retirement from electoral politics, is sought to be put on the pedestal by the BJP's central leaders, making him a key poll mascot in the state, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The reasons are not far to seek as to why Yediyurappa has been pushed to the top of the party's election plank.

The four-time Chief Minister, who built the party from grassroots level, has a mass appeal and connect — particularly among the politically influential Lingayat community — that no other party leader in the State commands.

It’s now quite evident from the BJP’s scheme of things that the party is keen on leveraging the 'Yediyurappa factor' and putting him up as the 'poster boy' to reap rich electoral dividends.

No less than the Prime Minister himself had a lavish praise for Yediyurappa in his home district of Shivamogga during his public meeting earlier this month.

"Shivamogga is a special land -- that when no one knew about us during the Jana Sangh days, when we had no members even at the municipality level -- at such a time Yediyurappa ji spent his prime here. This is his 'Tapobhoomi'," Modi had said.

According to some political observers and BJP insiders, the party sought to sideline Yediyurappa in the Assembly elections in May last year.

The BJP was ousted from power by the Congress and able to win only 66 seats in the 224-member Assembly.