Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Manjunath targets apartments; strikes chord with Bangalore Rural middle class

Cut-off box - Candid chat After 35 years as a cardiologist you have ventured into politics. How has the transition been? I have been amongst the people and was known as ‘people’s doctor.’ When I was a doctor I was universally liked by all. Now those opposing my party may not politically like me but by heart they still love me. The summer has been extremely harsh this time. How have you coped with it? Yes the summer has been intense throughout the state. Travelling in open vehicles is challenging. Hydrating is important and eating fruits can help. It is advisable to bathe twice a day. What is similar between medicine and politics? What is dissimilar? The similarity is meeting people. However in the medical field one can work as per their own protocol. In politics the dynamics keep changing. How confident are you of winning the election? Looking at the way people are receiving me in all the 8 Assembly segments I am confident of reaching my goal.