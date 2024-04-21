Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Manjunath targets apartments; strikes chord with Bangalore Rural middle class

Faced with the uphill task of combating the Congress in its stronghold, BJP candidate from Bangalore Rural, Dr C N Manjunath, is working to consolidate the saffron party’s traditional vote bank.
Manjunath, who served as the director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for 18 years, is competing against three-time MP D. K. Suresh. The cardiologist received a grand welcome at Mantri Alpyne in Banashankari, where people gradually gathered at the apartment’s entrance.
The crowd listened with rapt attention as the doctor, dressed in white and adorned with a saffron BJP shawl, spoke from a tempo traveller. Flanked by local MLA M Krishnappa, Manjunath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for permitting 49% foreign investment in the defence sector.
Alternating between English and Kannada, he highlighted his achievements at the Jayadeva Institute. Injecting humor into his speech, Manjunath quipped, ‘Walking on your own is a morning walk. Doing so on the doctor’s insistence is a warning walk, while a darling walk is walking with one’s sweetheart.’
As the BJP candidate prepared to leave, scores of admirers surrounded his vehicle. Many were eager to take selfies, while several children sought his autograph.
After a brief interaction with crowds at Arehalli, the campaign cavalcade moved on to Nanda Kishore Layout. The candidate was showered with flower petals as he criticised the ‘opportunistic’ politics of his opponents.
Interestingly, during both speeches, Manjunath seldom mentioned the JD(S) — BJP’s alliance partner led by former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, who is also his father-in-law. The campaign concluded at the Brigade apartment.
Cut-off box - Candid chat After 35 years as a cardiologist you have ventured into politics. How has the transition been? I have been amongst the people and was known as ‘people’s doctor.’ When I was a doctor I was universally liked by all. Now those opposing my party may not politically like me but by heart they still love me. The summer has been extremely harsh this time. How have you coped with it? Yes the summer has been intense throughout the state. Travelling in open vehicles is challenging. Hydrating is important and eating fruits can help. It is advisable to bathe twice a day. What is similar between medicine and politics? What is dissimilar? The similarity is meeting people. However in the medical field one can work as per their own protocol. In politics the dynamics keep changing. How confident are you of winning the election? Looking at the way people are receiving me in all the 8 Assembly segments I am confident of reaching my goal.