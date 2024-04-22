Manmohan Singh has never said Muslims have first right on country's assets: Congress leader Mungekar

Mumbai: According to Congress leader and economist Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, who had been part of Planning Commission, the former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh has never said that Muslims have the 'first right' on the country's assets and the statements of his successor Narendra Modi are complete lies, said.
“By presenting one sentence from Dr Singh's statement out of context, Modi is spreading misinformation. The BJP's strategy is to create dissatisfaction among the Muslim community to further its political interests but the public will not fall for Modi's claims,” said Dr Mungekar, a former Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai and an ex-Rajya Sabha member, who had served as a member of the Planning Commission of India.
Dr Mungekar rejected the statements made by Narendra Modi and presented the facts — as he was then associated with the Congress-led UPA establishment.
“…in the meeting of the National Development Board on December 9, 2006, Dr Singh had said that 'Dalits, tribals, OBCs, women, children of the country should be able to taste the fruits of development and the minority community should also benefit from it' — the meaning of Dr Singh's statement was that SC, ST, OBC, minorities have the first right on the country's resources, and after the meeting Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia and I had held a press conference and given information. Minority means not only religious minority but also linguistic minority. The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of all states, including Modi the then Chief Minister of Gujarat,” said Dr Mungekar.
“What Modi says now that 'if Congress comes to power, the Muslims have the first right over the wealth of the country and it will be shared within the community as they have more children. Are you okay with this?' — he is saying this to give a religious twist to the elections. It is not appropriate for a person holding the position of Prime Minister to make such a statement. The voting for the first phase of 102 Lok Sabha seats has been done and the picture is clear that BJP will be defeated. Modi is disappointed because they cannot reach the 400-seat target,” said Mungekar.
