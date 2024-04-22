Manmohan Singh has never said Muslims have first right on country's assets: Congress leader Mungekar

“…in the meeting of the National Development Board on December 9, 2006, Dr Singh had said that 'Dalits, tribals, OBCs, women, children of the country should be able to taste the fruits of development and the minority community should also benefit from it' — the meaning of Dr Singh's statement was that SC, ST, OBC, minorities have the first right on the country's resources, and after the meeting Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia and I had held a press conference and given information. Minority means not only religious minority but also linguistic minority. The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of all states, including Modi the then Chief Minister of Gujarat,” said Dr Mungekar.

“What Modi says now that 'if Congress comes to power, the Muslims have the first right over the wealth of the country and it will be shared within the community as they have more children. Are you okay with this?' — he is saying this to give a religious twist to the elections. It is not appropriate for a person holding the position of Prime Minister to make such a statement. The voting for the first phase of 102 Lok Sabha seats has been done and the picture is clear that BJP will be defeated. Modi is disappointed because they cannot reach the 400-seat target,” said Mungekar.