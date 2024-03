Manohar Lal Khattar, Tejasvi Surya in BJP's second list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of 72 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that are due in April or May this year.

Anurag Thakur has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal will contest from Mumbai South. Manohar Lal Khattar, who resigned as the chief minister of Haryana on Tuesday, will contest the elections from Karnal constituency.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will fight from Nagpur while Pankaja Munde has been fielded from Maharashtra's Beed.

In Karnataka, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore royal family replaces Pratap Simha in Mysore seat. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been fielded from Haveri while Tejasvi Surya will contest from Bangalore South.

Former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also feature in BJP's second candidate list for Lok Sabha polls.