Lok Sabha Election Updates: Anurag Thakur's opponent says he failed to address issues, Revanna scandal rages on

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting Lord Ram by distributing 'akshintalu' or rice grains mixed with turmeric ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Reddy said 'akshintalu' is put on the heads of bride and groom at weddings to bless them. Therefore, it was supposed to be given after the 'kalyanam' or the celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Sita.