Lok Sabha Election Updates: Anurag Thakur's opponent says he failed to address issues, Revanna scandal rages on

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting Lord Ram by distributing 'akshintalu' or rice grains mixed with turmeric ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Reddy said 'akshintalu' is put on the heads of bride and groom at weddings to bless them. Therefore, it was supposed to be given after the 'kalyanam' or the celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Sita.
In the midst of a probe into Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse of women, a political 'whodunnit' has broken out over the sleaze clips, with the BJP-JD(S) alliance and the ruling Congress blaming each other.
A delegation of senior AAP leaders on Tuesday met the Election Commission (EC) over the Delhi poll panel asking the party to modify its campaign song, and asserted that there was "nothing objectionable" in its lyrics. Officials of the Delhi poll body had said the AAP was asked to modify the contents of the song since it violated EC's guidelines and advertising codes. (PTI)