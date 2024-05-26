May Modi become CM again: Nitish Kumar's another faux pas at poll rally in Bihar

Patna: JD (U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday wished another term as 'chief minister' for Narendra Modi, who had ruled Gujarat prior to becoming the prime minister.

The Bihar chief minister, who has of late been making news for goof-ups, made the faux pas at an election rally on the outskirts of Patna.

"It is my wish that Narendra Modi becomes a chief minister again (phir se mukhya mantri banein)," said Kumar, causing those sharing the dais, including local BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, to squirm in their chairs.