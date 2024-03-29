Lok Sabha Elections |Meet the leader: Navneet Rana

Known as ‘Vahini’ and ‘Mama’ in their constituencies of Amravati (LS) and Badnera (assembly), the couple shot into national headlines when they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the residence of the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and later got arrested. This time, Navneet Rana is the BJP candidate from Amravati. Born and brought up in a Punjabi family in Mumbai, Navneet Rana did her schooling in Karthika High School & Junior College. She took up modelling and appeared in half a dozen music videos. She made her silver screen debut in Darshan, a Kannada film, which was followed by Seenu Vasanthi Lakshmi, a Telugu movie. These were followed by films like Chetna, Jagapathi, Good Boy, and Bhuma and Love in Singapore and Lad Gaya Pecha. She has acted with Darshan, Captain Vijayakanth and Mammootty.