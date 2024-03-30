Meta inert as surrogate advertisers push BJP ads in first week of poll code without disclosure of ties: Report

Between March 17 and March 23, immediately following the Election Commission of India's announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, numerous advertisers on Facebook and Instagram collectively invested over Rs 85 lakh in pro-BJP advertisements, according to an Indian Express analysis.

Additionally, the BJP and its affiliates in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha allocated Rs 32 lakh for ad spending during this period, the report said.

Analysis of Meta's ads library by The Indian Express showed that among the top 20 advertisers during March 17-23, seven accounts promoted content favoring the BJP, with no other top spender running surrogate ads for any different political party. The combined expenditure of these top 20 advertisers amounted to Rs 1.38 crore.

What did these ads convey?

Surrogate political advertisers employed diverse content genres, such as memes and cartoon strips, sometimes conveying misleading information without disclosing their affiliations with the promoted party.

The surrogate ads scrutinized by TExpress encompassed a spectrum from projecting favorable images of the ruling BJP's policies to targeting opposition figures, notably Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Arvind Kejriwal.