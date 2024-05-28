Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Misa banks on Yadav, Muslim support to dash Kripal’s hat-trick hopes

With both the camps—the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A—pulling out all the stops to win this seat in the state capital, one thing is for sure: The victory margin would be again a very narrow one, given the neck-and-neck fight in this part of the cow-belt which has Muslims and Yadavs rooting for the RJD while the upper castes like Bhumihaar, Brahmin and Kayasthas backing the BJP to the hilt. Other Backward Class (OBCs) like Kurmi and Vaishyas too have pledged their loyalty towards the saffron camp, while Dalits and EBCs remain non-committal making it tough to predict which way the tide may swing.