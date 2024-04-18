Modi gives guarantee of fulfilling guarantees

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he went to people with "hope" in 2014, with "trust" in 2019 and is offering "guarantee" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Addressing an election rally at Nalbari in Assam, Modi exuded confidence that the NDA would win more than 400 seats. "The massive crowd here indicates that we will cross 400 seats on June 4. Fir ek baar Modi Sarkar...(Modi government once again). This time I am giving a guarantee, the guarantee of fulfilling the guarantee," he said.
"It is Modi's guarantee that free ration will be given to all in the next five years without any discrimination. BJP's Sankalp Patra has made promises of benefits to all communities without any discrimination. Taking care of the healthcare of elderly persons aged over 70 is Modi's responsibility. We will provide medical insurance up to Rs 5 lakh and three crores houses in the next five years," he said.
After a pause, the PM chanted Jai Shri Ram and Ram Laxman Janki, Jai Bolo Hanuman Ki...almost at the time when the priests at Ayodhya Ram temple illuminated the forehead of Lord Ram with 'surya titak'.
Modi also asked the crowd to switch on the flashlights of their mobile phones and chant Jai Shri Ram multiple times to be part of the "massive celebration of the birthday festival of Lord Shri Ram".
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, regional ally Asom Gana Parishad's president Atul Bora and another ally United People's Party Liberal's chief Promod Boro, who were present at the event, also chanted the slogans with Modi.
He also touched upon the talaq issue during his speech. "Our Muslim women got relief from the trauma of triple talaq as we banned the practice of triple talaq," the PM said.
Modi campaigned for candidates of BJP and its allies AGP and UPPL in four constituencies where polling is scheduled on April 26 and May 7. Nalbari, an RSS-stronghold, comes under the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, where Abdul Khaleque of Congress had won in 2019.
Senior AGP leader and former minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury has been fielded as the BJP-AGP-UPPL candidate in Barpeta.
The Congress has replaced Khaleque with Dipen Bayan, a Hindu candidate, as Barpeta turned into a Hindu-majority seat through the delimitation exercise.
BJP leaders said Modi chanted the slogans as the Hindus are in majority in the four Lok Sabha constituencies.