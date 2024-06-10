Modi Government 3.0 | G Kishan Reddy profile

Secunderabad has sizable middle and upper-middle class voters besides settlers from north Indian states, among whom Modi has an unwavering support and unmatched popularity.

Reddy is also currently BJP Telangana unit chief. He was taken into Modi's cabinet in 2019. Initially, he was taken as MoS in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He was later elevated to cabinet rank and was given the tourism and north east region development portfolios.