Modi Government 3.0 | G Kishan Reddy profile

Born June 15, 1964, Gangapuram Kishan Reddy was earlier a three-time MLA and BJP floor leader in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Assemblies.
Born to a middle class farmers’ family in the backward Ranga Reddy district, Kishan Reddy had started his political career in the erstwhile Janata Party and rose from a normal party worker to a Union minister under the BJP, after he joined the saffron party since its inception in the 1980s.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'wave' sweeping across the country, especially in urban areas, Kishan Reddy won the Secunderabad seat in 2019 and retained it in the just-concluded 2024 polls.
Secunderabad has sizable middle and upper-middle class voters besides settlers from north Indian states, among whom Modi has an unwavering support and unmatched popularity.
Reddy is also currently BJP Telangana unit chief. He was taken into Modi's cabinet in 2019. Initially, he was taken as MoS in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He was later elevated to cabinet rank and was given the tourism and north east region development portfolios.
Published 10 June 2024, 05:50 IST