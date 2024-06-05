Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi receives wishes from leaders worldwide over NDA's 3rd consecutive win

New Delhi: China has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory of the coalition led by his Bharatiya Janata Party in the parliamentary elections in India, even as the two nations could not yet completely resolve the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh.
Modi also received a congratulatory call from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. The United States also issued a statement congratulating him and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the victory in the parliamentary elections in India.
“The US looks forward to advancing our partnership with the Indian government and commends the estimated 650 million voters who exercised their right to vote,” President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, posted on X.
Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election.— President Biden (@POTUS) June 5, 2024
The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.
President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, and President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan, Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni of Italy are among the leaders, who congratulated him on X.
Congratulazioni a @narendramodi per la nuova vittoria elettorale e i miei auguri più affettuosi di buon lavoro. Certa che continueremo a lavorare insieme per rafforzare l'amicizia che unisce Italia e India e consolidare la cooperazione sui diversi temi che ci legano, per il… pic.twitter.com/v5XJAqkwOz— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 4, 2024
The leaders of Bhutan, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and even the Maldives too congratulated the prime minister after the NDA, led by the BJP, scored more than the seats required to gain the majority in the Lok Sabha.
“We commend Indian voters, poll workers, civil society, and journalists for their commitment and vital contributions to India’s democratic processes and institutions,” Mathew Miller, the spokesperson of the US State Department, said.
“We look forward to continuing to further our partnership with the Indian government to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” added Miller.
A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the interest of both countries and conducive to peace and development in this region and beyond, Mao Ning, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Government, said in Beijing. “China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, bear in mind the overall interest of our ties, look to the future, and advance bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track.”
The relations between India and China hit a new low over the military stand-off, which started along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020 but could not be completely resolved so far.
“The European Union is looking forward to continuing to deepen our strategic partnership with India. Our continents must cooperate on the most pressing global challenges: climate change, peace and security, and the fight against poverty.” Charles Michel, the president of the European Union, posted on X.
Congratulations @narendramodi on your results in India's General Elections, the world's largest election.— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 5, 2024
The EU is looking forward to continuing to deepen our strategic partnership with India.
Our continents must cooperate on the most pressing global challenges: climate…
Modi also received a congratulatory message from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates who posted in Arabic, English, and Hindi on X.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore is among the other leaders who congratulated him. So are the leaders of Jamaica, Barbados, and Myanmar.
