Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi receives wishes from leaders worldwide over NDA's 3rd consecutive win

New Delhi: China has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory of the coalition led by his Bharatiya Janata Party in the parliamentary elections in India, even as the two nations could not yet completely resolve the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

Modi also received a congratulatory call from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. The United States also issued a statement congratulating him and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the victory in the parliamentary elections in India.

“The US looks forward to advancing our partnership with the Indian government and commends the estimated 650 million voters who exercised their right to vote,” President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, posted on X.