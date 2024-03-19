Modi's guarantees will meet same fate as BJP's 2004 India Shining push: Kharge

Instructing party workers and leaders not to get distracted, he said they should stay focused only on basic issues related to the public and will have to present Congress's views strongly on what the party's policy, programmes and priorities would be during the next five years.

The senior leaders will have to play the role of a motivator in taking all major issues across the country, from village to locality, and to every home, he said, adding the party's exercise to draft a manifesto involves the participation of the public rather than merely confining it to an academic exercise.

“Whatever has been promised in the manifesto, will be strictly implemented. Before making promises in the manifesto, in-depth deliberation has been made to ensure that these promises are implementable. It is because of this very fact that, right from 1926, Congress's manifesto has been regarded as a 'document of trust and commitment'. After independence, the Congress party’s first manifesto was released under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru which was famously called ‘What Congress Stands For’,” he said.

Kharge also referred to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said both addressed a number of public rallies in which they spoke of Congress guarantees and commitments under the five pillars of the yatra -- Kisan Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Shramik Nyay, and Hissedari nyay.

"Over the last two months, a total of 25 Guarantees -- five guarantees each for the five nyays were announced. Rahul-ji has done his maximum through the yatra as far as these guarantees are concerned. But in the coming days, we must spell out what our priorities, policies and programmes are going to be for the next five years," he said.