Lok Sabha Elections 2024: More than BJP, Nitish’s credibility at stake in Bihar

Nitish pens letter to voters

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday penned an open letter to people urging them to vote for the NDA, reports PTI from Patna.

The JD(U) supremo asserted that serving Bihar was his dharma and that the entire state was like his family.

The CM without mentioning his arch-rival Lalu Prasad and RJD by name said in the opening remark “You would recall the plight of Bihar under the previous regime... You all know of the sacrifices I made since 2005 for Bihar’s regeneration...”

“In the end I would make the appeal that your constituency is going to polls. Please help the NDA achieve the target of winning all 40 seats in Bihar” he added.