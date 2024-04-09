Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA finalises seat-sharing, Sena (UBT) to lead charge

Mumbai: After months of discussions and heated exchanges, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finalised their seat-sharing formula for Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday, as the state celebrates Gudi Padwa.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will contest 21 seats while the Sharad Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is set to fight in 10 seats.
Meanwhile, the Congress is going to contest 17 seats.
The seat-sharing formula was announced in a joint press conference addressed by Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress leadership including state Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.
The MVA (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) is taking on the BJP-led Maha Yuti which comprises Eknath Shinde-headed Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-spearheaded NCP.
