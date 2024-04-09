Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA finalises seat-sharing, Sena (UBT) to lead charge

Mumbai: After months of discussions and heated exchanges, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finalised their seat-sharing formula for Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday, as the state celebrates Gudi Padwa.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will contest 21 seats while the Sharad Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is set to fight in 10 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress is going to contest 17 seats.