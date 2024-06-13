My LS win job half done, have to win 2026 assembly polls in Assam: Gaurav Gogoi

"I never thought that I would be the deputy leader (of Congress in Lok Sabha). I never thought of being AICC in-charge of a state like West Bengal so early. And I never thought that I would lead the debate of no confidence motion against the Modi government (in August 2023). So, in my experience it is better not to think too much. So I am not thinking of myself. I am only thinking of my state, people of my state and the country," he said.