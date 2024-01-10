Nadda charts strategy for BJP to bag 22 of 25 LS seats in Northeast

New Delhi: The BJP is setting its sights on winning 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the Northeast. In a meeting of senior party members in Guwahati - days ahead of the beginning of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra - party president J P Nadda chalked out extensive plans for rallies and campaigns in the region.
Sources in the party said that Nadda asked leaders to intensify campaigns in the seats that fall along the route of the Congress’s Yatra. A review of the party’s prospects was also discussed. “We were asked to speak about the Ram Temple in our areas, and to effectively speak about the Modi government’s achievements,” a senior state unit leader said.
On Wednesday, Nadda chaired a meeting of the state unit’s core and executive committees and held a roadshow. Nadda is also visiting Arunachal on Thursday, where he will take part in the state executive meeting as well as a meeting of the core committee.
In a speech he gave at the state executive meeting, Nadda remarked that the Congress should rename the Yatra to ‘Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra’. “Their actions, from historical injustices to divisive tactics, are clear. Yet, they propose a march for justice. It was Nehru who prevented Ambedkar from accessing the Parliament,” Nadda claimed.
The Yatra, which commences from Imphal on January 14, will enter Assam via Jorhat on January 18. It is scheduled to go to Majuli, Nagaon and Guwahati in Assam, and enter Itanagar in Arunachal and Khetri in Meghalaya.
Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the region, the Congress had won four in 2019, winning three seats in Assam and one in Meghalaya.