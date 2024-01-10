Nadda charts strategy for BJP to bag 22 of 25 LS seats in Northeast

New Delhi: The BJP is setting its sights on winning 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the Northeast. In a meeting of senior party members in Guwahati - days ahead of the beginning of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra - party president J P Nadda chalked out extensive plans for rallies and campaigns in the region.

Sources in the party said that Nadda asked leaders to intensify campaigns in the seats that fall along the route of the Congress’s Yatra. A review of the party’s prospects was also discussed. “We were asked to speak about the Ram Temple in our areas, and to effectively speak about the Modi government’s achievements,” a senior state unit leader said.

On Wednesday, Nadda chaired a meeting of the state unit’s core and executive committees and held a roadshow. Nadda is also visiting Arunachal on Thursday, where he will take part in the state executive meeting as well as a meeting of the core committee.