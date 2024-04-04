Nari Shakti? Not really as both BJP, Congress fall short on women candidates in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Despite the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill in 2023, which was hailed as a game-changer in India’s political landscape, both the major parties in Rajasthan have fallen short on allocating adequate number of seats to women for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The women’s reservation bill, which saw support from various parties during its passage, ensures reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Not walking the talk?

BJP in Rajasthan has given seats to five women candidates- namely Indu Devi Jatav from Dholpur Karauli (SC), Priyanka Balan from Sriganganagar (SC), Manju Sharma from Jaipur, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur and Mahima Vishvaraj Singh from Rajsamand.

Congress, on the other hand, has given seats to only three women candidates Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur (SC), Sangeeta Beniwal from Pali and Urmila Jain Bhaya from Jhalawar-Baran.

In 2019, only three women MPs from Rajasthan could get to the Lok Sabha. They were Ranjita Koli from Bharatpur (SC), Jaskaur Meena from Dausa (ST) and Diya Kumari from Rajsamand. In 2014, there was only one woman MP, Santosh Ahlawat from Jhunjhunu.

In the 2023 Assembly polls, 50 women candidates were given tickets, out of which only 20 of them could win. There are nine MLAs each from BJP and Congress and two are Independents. The number in this Vidhan Sabha is lower than that of the previous Vidhan Sabha, which saw 24 women MLAs which included 12 from Congress and 10 from BJP, one from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and one Independent.