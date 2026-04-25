<p>Bengaluru: Having taken cognisance of the failure of states and Union Territories (UTs) to prevent illegal extraction of groundwater and to ensure groundwater aquifers are recharged, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-green-tribunal"> National Green Tribunal </a>(NGT) has constituted a committee to evaluate groundwater management and recommend corrective measures. </p>.<p>In its order dated April 23, 2026, the principal bench of the tribunal led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad reviewed the summary submitted by the Central Groundwater Authority (CGWA) on the action taken by states and UTs</p>.<p>The CGWA, which looed at the number of groundwater level assessment units, drew attention to overexploitation. The data in the report pointed out that 1.33 per cent of the assessed units were overexploited in Andhra Pradesh, while the number was 75 per cent in Punjab. With 18 per cent of the assessed units found to be overexploited, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> and Tamil Nadu (34 per cent) found themselves in the intermediate group. </p>.NGT slaps Rs 5,000 fine each on 12 cricket stadia for not providing groundwater use details.<p>Many states and UTs, including those regulated by CGWA, did not report the extent of exploitation. Similarly, not much detail was available with regard to action taken by the authorities in exploited zones.</p>.<p>The findings of the report emphasise the need for states and UTs to take corrective action, noted the NGT bench. Despite the Ministry of Jal Shakti laying down guidelines for regulation of groundwater extraction in September 20, and issuing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for implementation of the guidelines in May 2023, the bench noted that no effective steps had been taken to prevent overexploitation. </p>.<p>“We deem it proper to form a committee comprising the representatives of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, an expert from IIT Roorkee and representative from CGWA,” it said.</p>.<p>The committee is mandated to examine the reports submitted by the states and UTs, assess lapses in implementation of the central guidelines, consider relevant material and make recommendations to check overexploitation and to recharge groundwater, within the next three months.</p>