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National Green Tribunal forms committee to check overexploitation of groundwater

The CGWA, which looed at the number of groundwater level assessment units, drew attention to overexploitation.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 01:44 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 01:44 IST
India NewsNational Green Tribunal (NGT)ground water

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