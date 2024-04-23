Naveen Patnaik roots for 'double conch' against BJP's 'double engine' call in Odisha's simultaneous polls

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged people to vote for 'double conch' in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

The term was coined to take on the BJP's call for forming 'double engine' government at the Centre and the state.

In a video released by the BJD, Patnaik is seen holding two conch symbols, the party's logo, on both hands, appealing people to vote for 'double conch' while exercising their franchise.

"This time, vote for double conch, one for MLA and one for MP," Patnaik said.