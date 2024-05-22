Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP (SP) candidate from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar alleges security breach in strong room containing EVMs

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)’s Nilesh Lanke (45), who has contested the Lok Sabha polls for Ahmednagar seat of Maharashtra, has alleged a security breach in the strong room where the EVMs have been kept secured ahead of the June 4 counting of the elections.
Voting in Ahmednagar was held on 13 May during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
In a post on X, Lanke spoke about the security breach.
“One man went to the shutter of the strong room and tried to damage the CCTV. This happened despite a three-layer security,” he said, adding that his workers foiled it.
“Attempts are being made to steal democracy and the administration is watching with eyes wide open,” he said.
Lanke is engaged in an electoral battle with BJP’s Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil (42), a neurosurgeon-turned-politician, who is the sitting BJP MP and son of state Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
Published 22 May 2024, 04:35 IST