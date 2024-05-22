Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP (SP) candidate from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar alleges security breach in strong room containing EVMs

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)’s Nilesh Lanke (45), who has contested the Lok Sabha polls for Ahmednagar seat of Maharashtra, has alleged a security breach in the strong room where the EVMs have been kept secured ahead of the June 4 counting of the elections.

Voting in Ahmednagar was held on 13 May during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In a post on X, Lanke spoke about the security breach.