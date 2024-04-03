NCP (SP)'s Amar Kale in unique electoral contest against BJP's Ramdas Tadas in former Congress bastion of Wardha

Mumbai: The central Indian town of Wardha housed the residence of Mahatma Gandhi from 1936 to 1948 till his death. Post-Independence, it has been a Congress bastion for several years. The BJP won the seat twice in succession in 2014 and 2019, defeating Congress candidates because of the 'Narendra Modi wave'.

However, 2024 will be the first time that Congress would not be putting up a candidate in Wardha as during the seat-sharing arrangements, the seat went to Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

In Wardha, the BJP has nominated Ramdas Tadas for the third time.

On the other hand, a two-time Congress MLA from Arvi in Wardha district, Amar Kale, has joined the Pawar-led party and is the official candidate of the NCP (SP) for this Lok Sabha seat in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at Congress and Pawar. “We must thank Pawar Saheb…what we could not do, Pawar Saheb did…(by) removing the Congress symbol,” Fadnavis said addressing a rally in the Vidarbha region.

In 2014 and 2019, Tadas defeated Congress nominees Sagar Meghe and Charulata Tokas.

The Sevagram Ashram in Wardha was the residence of Gandhiji from 1936 to his death in 1948. Gandhiji decided to make a village in Central India his headquarters and he came to Wardha in 1934, at the invitation of Jamnalal Bajaj, to establish Sevagram, the village of service.

The Bapu Kutir, the small hut Mahatma Gandhi used to stay in Sevagram is the centre of attraction, is visited by students, educationists, researchers, tourists and Gandhians.