Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nearly 68% polling in Phase 4 amid sporadic incidents of violence, EVM malfunctioning

New Delhi: Around 68% of 17.17 crore people voted in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday sealing the fate of 1,717 candidates in 96 seats across 10 states and union territories, amid incidents of sporadic violence, leaders being booked for violations and EVM malfunctioning.

This phase also saw the polling for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, where all seats went to polls, and Odisha where 28 seats saw voting.

With the end of phase 4, polling for Lok Sabha elections in 23 states and union territories. Altogether, the process is over in 379 seats, leaving 164 seats that will go to polls in the last three phases on May 20 and 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

According to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App at 12 midnight, overall turnout was recorded at 67.7%. In Phase 4 of 2019, the total turnout was around 65.51%. This is the first time in 2024 polls that the phase-wise turnout has surpassed the 2019 level.

West Bengal topped the chart with 78.44% and Jammu and Kashmir, where Srinagar went to polls, recorded the least at 37.98%.

However, the Srinagar turnout was the highest since 1998 when 30.68% was recorded. In 2019, only 14.43% voting was recorded in Srinagar, where the first polls were held after the abrogation of Article 370.