Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nearly 68% polling in Phase 4 amid sporadic incidents of violence, EVM malfunctioning

New Delhi: Around 68% of 17.17 crore people voted in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday sealing the fate of 1,717 candidates in 96 seats across 10 states and union territories, amid incidents of sporadic violence, leaders being booked for violations and EVM malfunctioning.
This phase also saw the polling for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, where all seats went to polls, and Odisha where 28 seats saw voting.
With the end of phase 4, polling for Lok Sabha elections in 23 states and union territories. Altogether, the process is over in 379 seats, leaving 164 seats that will go to polls in the last three phases on May 20 and 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
According to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App at 12 midnight, overall turnout was recorded at 67.7%. In Phase 4 of 2019, the total turnout was around 65.51%. This is the first time in 2024 polls that the phase-wise turnout has surpassed the 2019 level.
West Bengal topped the chart with 78.44% and Jammu and Kashmir, where Srinagar went to polls, recorded the least at 37.98%.
However, the Srinagar turnout was the highest since 1998 when 30.68% was recorded. In 2019, only 14.43% voting was recorded in Srinagar, where the first polls were held after the abrogation of Article 370.
Among the states, Andhra Pradesh polled 77.83%, Odisha 73.97%, Madhya Pradesh 70.98%, Jharkhand 65.20%, Telangana 64.85%, Maharashtra 59.64%, Uttar Pradesh 58.05% and Bihar 57.06%.
In Indore where the Congress candidate withdrew in controversial circumstances and there were allegations that pressure was put on non-BJP candidates to leave the fight, 60.25% votes were polled amid a campaign to vote NOTA.
In contrast, Hyderabad where AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi is contesting again, the turnout was low at 40.01% while in Secunderabad where BJP’s G Kishan Reddy is contesting, the polling percentage was 45.62%.
Of the 96 seats going to polls on Monday, BJP had won 42 in 2019 while YSR Congress had won 22 seats (in Andhra Pradesh), BRS 9 (Telangana), Congress 6, Trinamool Congress 4, TDP 3, BJD, AIMIM and Shiv Sena 2 each and NCP, LJP, JD(U) and NC one each.
Andhra saw YSR Congress and TDP workers clashing in several places. While YSR Congress MLA A Shiva Kumar slapped a voter in a polling booth after the latter questioned him jumping the queue, Hyderabad BJP candidate K Madhavi Latha landed in controversy after a video clip surfaced on social media in which she was seen asking burqa-clad women in a polling booth to show their faces to compare with the photo identity cards. Both were booked by police.
In UP's Kannauj from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was contesting, he alleged that the BJP was rigging the polls. He claimed that there were complaints of voting being disrupted in polling booths.
UP BJP unit alleged that in the Bidhuna assembly segment of Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, SP goons were not allowing those wanting to vote for the BJP to cast their votes and were indulging in booth capturing along with the presiding officer and police.
TURNOUT at 12 midnight
Seats: 96
States/UT: 10
Total Turnout: 67.70%
Andhra Pradesh: 78.25%
Bihar: 57.06%
Jammu and Kashmir: 37.98%
Jharkhand: 65.31%
Madhya Pradesh: 70.98%
Maharashtra: 59.64%
Odisha: 73.97%
Telangana: 64.87%
Uttar Pradesh: 58.05%
West Bengal: 78.44%
Source: Election Commission’s Voter Turnout App