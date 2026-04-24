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NHRC notice to Tamil Nadu govt, Virudhunagar SP over deaths in blast at fireworks unit

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of human rights violations of the victims.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsTamil NadublastNHRC

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