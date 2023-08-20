No alliance with I.N.D.I.A yet: Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar has categorically denied that the Congress leadership has reached out to him to join the I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“…na kabutar, na phone…kuch nahi aaya…,” said Ambedkar and denied reports that the Congress leadership has called him and he has offered a positive response to join the front.

“This is the patent modus operandi of the Congress. Without establishing correspondence they go around telling people that it happened,” Ambedkar said.