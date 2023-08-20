No alliance with I.N.D.I.A yet: Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar has categorically denied that the Congress leadership has reached out to him to join the I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“…na kabutar, na phone…kuch nahi aaya…,” said Ambedkar and denied reports that the Congress leadership has called him and he has offered a positive response to join the front.
“This is the patent modus operandi of the Congress. Without establishing correspondence they go around telling people that it happened,” Ambedkar said.
The Mumbai-based Ambedkar (69) is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. Ambedkar is a lawyer by profession and also two-term Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one-time Rajya Sabha MP. He had founded the VBA ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
VBA leadership, however, said that a formidable anti-BJP alliance was not possible without the inclusion of VBA.
A few months ago, Ambedkar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held discussions for having an alliance, however, it was limited to the two parties and the VBA was not yet part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.
The MVA is watching Ambedkar’s moves cautiously in view of the fact that the Congress-NCP, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had suffered a dent in vote bank because of VBA and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and were defeated in more than a dozen seats. However, the VBA-AIMIM alliance broke before the 2019 Assembly polls.