No civilised nation decides citizenship on basis of religion: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kannur (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that no civilised nation in the world has made religion the basis of citizenship, and the BJP-led union government's contentious Citizenship Amendment Law is against the secular values of the country.

When everyone came forward protesting against the CAA and to safeguard secularism, the Congress did not raise any significant protest against the BJP government's move, he alleged.

As Lok Sabha polls are just four days away in the state, Vijayan was addressing an election meeting in Mattannur, in this northern district.

"No civilised nation has decided citizenship on the basis of religion. No country divides refugees on the lines of their religion," Vijayan said.

India is making religion the basis of deciding citizenship. It is destroying secular values, he charged.

While several national leaders, including those from Communist parties, were arrested for protesting against the CAA in New Delhi years ago, no Congress leaders were among them, Vijayan alleged.