No intention of becoming PM if I.N.D.I.A. bloc wins, AAP is small party contesting just 22 seats: Kejriwal

'They (BJP) will send AAP (leaders) in jail, Mamata Banerjee in jail. No one will be left out. All will be in jail and then they will keep on winning elections. The concern of all right now is that they will not spare anyone,' Kejriwal said.