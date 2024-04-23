Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not scared of expulsion from BJP, says rebel leader Eshwarappa

Former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday said he is not scared of expulsion from the BJP as he reiterated his resolve to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent with full vigour. He said his expulsion was on the expected lines. "I have not received any communication from the party regarding my expulsion. The fact is that I was wondering why I was not expelled yet," Eshwarappa told reporters here today, in an apparent sarcastic note.

He said, "I will not be scared of expulsion. My contesting is clear, winning from Shivamogga (Shimoga Lok Sabha seat) is clear and strengthing (the hands of) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also clear," the 75-year-old said. Eswarappa added that he has been allotted election symbol of "farmer with sugarcane", which indicates blessings for him from the farmers of his constituency.

The BJP on Monday expelled Eshwarappa for six years for violating party discipline, and contesting Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate. "Ignoring the party's directions, you are contesting as a rebel candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, causing embarrassment to the party. This is violation of party discipline," state disciplinary committee president Lingaraj Patil said in the expulsion order.

It said, "so, you have been relieved from all the responsibilities and have been expelled from the party for six years, with immediate effect."

Eshwarappa has remained steadfast on his decision to contest, spurning efforts by party leaders to pacify him.