Assembly Elections Updates | MVA is going to come to power in Maharashtra, people are sick of the current govt, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Will it be guarantees that will swing it this time or picking candidates per caste and religious vote blocks? But with just two days left, it is certainly all hands to the deck and every tactic in the book too, dirty or otherwise. The Election Commission certainly has been kept on its toes by both Congress and BJP knocking on its doors for model code violations. Keep track on all the updates on the upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra polls here, on DH.
08:3618 Nov 2024
08:3418 Nov 2024
08:5518 Nov 2024
Tejashwi asks BJP who is their CM candidate in Jharkhand
Yadav addressing an election rally at Dhanbad told the people to ask BJP who will be their chief minister in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has clarity of its CM candidate.
NITI Aayog's MMR blueprint a ploy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra: Uddhav
08:5518 Nov 2024
#WATCH | #MaharashtraAssemblyElection | Kolhapur: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says, " In Maharashtra, MVA is going to come to power. Mahayuti is about to go. We went to several places in Maharashtra...wherever I went, people's responses were really good. They were ready to… pic.twitter.com/7XEth2HG5M
NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has cautioned his detractors that they should mess with anyone but him and appealed to voters to not just defeat those who rebelled under Ajit Pawar, but "defeat them big" in the Maharashtra assembly polls.
Addressing a rally at Madha in Solapur district on Sunday ahead of the November 20 state polls, Sharad Pawar recounted an episode of defection that led to him losing the post of leader of opposition in the assembly almost five decades ago and his resolve that led to the defeat of all those who had backstabbed him.
"In the elections of 1980, 58 persons won polls from our party and I became leader of opposition. I had gone abroad and when I came back I realised Chief Minister AR Antulay saheb had done some miracle and 52 of the 58 MLAs had switched sides. I lost the post of LoP," he said.
"I did nothing (at the time). I just started reaching out to people across the state and worked hard for three years. In the next elections, I fielded young candidates against all 52 MLAs who had left me. I am proud of the people of Maharashtra that all 52 who left me were defeated," he told the gathering.
08:3418 Nov 2024
#WATCH | #JharkhandAssemblyPolls2024 | Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Election Officer K Ravi Kumar says, " In the second phase of election, there are a total of 14,218 booths...there certain special booths that are being set up, there will be women managed booths. In 239 booths, all… pic.twitter.com/SeLSTDihsC