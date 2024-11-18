Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections Updates | MVA is going to come to power in Maharashtra, people are sick of the current govt, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Will it be guarantees that will swing it this time or picking candidates per caste and religious vote blocks? But with just two days left, it is certainly all hands to the deck and every tactic in the book too, dirty or otherwise. The Election Commission certainly has been kept on its toes by both Congress and BJP knocking on its doors for model code violations. Keep track on all the updates on the upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra polls here, on DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 03:34 IST

Highlights
08:5518 Nov 2024

In Maharashtra, MVA is going to come to power, people are sick of the current govt: Mallikarjun Kharge

08:3618 Nov 2024

Defeat Ajit's faction in a 'big' way: Sharad Pawar to voters

08:3418 Nov 2024

'In 2nd phase of election, there are a total of 14,218 booths. In 239 booths, all the officials will be women, there will be 22 PWD-managed booths': Jharkhand Chief Election Officer K Ravi Kumar

08:5518 Nov 2024

Tejashwi asks BJP who is their CM candidate in Jharkhand

Yadav addressing an election rally at Dhanbad told the people to ask BJP who will be their chief minister in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has clarity of its CM candidate.

08:5518 Nov 2024

NITI Aayog's MMR blueprint a ploy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra: Uddhav

08:5518 Nov 2024

08:3618 Nov 2024

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has cautioned his detractors that they should mess with anyone but him and appealed to voters to not just defeat those who rebelled under Ajit Pawar, but "defeat them big" in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Madha in Solapur district on Sunday ahead of the November 20 state polls, Sharad Pawar recounted an episode of defection that led to him losing the post of leader of opposition in the assembly almost five decades ago and his resolve that led to the defeat of all those who had backstabbed him.

"In the elections of 1980, 58 persons won polls from our party and I became leader of opposition. I had gone abroad and when I came back I realised Chief Minister AR Antulay saheb had done some miracle and 52 of the 58 MLAs had switched sides. I lost the post of LoP," he said.

"I did nothing (at the time). I just started reaching out to people across the state and worked hard for three years. In the next elections, I fielded young candidates against all 52 MLAs who had left me. I am proud of the people of Maharashtra that all 52 who left me were defeated," he told the gathering.

08:3418 Nov 2024

