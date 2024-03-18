Will BJP field Sumalatha Ambareesh from Chikballapur?

“If the party fields Sumalatha from Chikballapur, the BJP will ask former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to campaign for her. Since Kumaraswamy unsuccessfully contested from this constituency against former chief minister Veerappa Moily in 2014, he has a hold on this segment. The BJP leaders will ask Sumalatha to campaign for the JD(S) candidate in Mandya,” said the leader.